Wells Fargo & Company Trims Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price to $25.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COLB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $1,639,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

