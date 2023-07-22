Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

