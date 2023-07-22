Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 5,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,014 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $343.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.58. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

