WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 210,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,290,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,686.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

