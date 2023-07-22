Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 4,746 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 817,006 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $235,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $202,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $343.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.15.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

