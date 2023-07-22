Wolfe Research Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $500.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 2.3 %

Netflix stock opened at $427.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.64 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.25.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Netflix by 78.0% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $669,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.