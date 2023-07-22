Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) EVP Sells $95,680.00 in Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suzan Morno-Wade also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xerox alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $175,560.00.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Institutional Trading of Xerox

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Xerox by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.