ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $19,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

