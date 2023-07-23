10,164 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,408 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 222,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 71,802 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of 392.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $43.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.