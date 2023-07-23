11,100 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 94,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 37,525 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alteryx by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $70.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

