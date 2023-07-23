16,333 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD opened at $18.01 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

