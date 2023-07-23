17,600 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDSN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.