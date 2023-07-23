17,600 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of HDSN opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 44.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
