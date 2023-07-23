2,520 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.