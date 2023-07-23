3,160 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,034 shares of company stock worth $25,217,133. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

