3,559 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 87,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSLC opened at $89.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $89.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

