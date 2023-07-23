4,052 Shares in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in InterDigital by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,438.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

