4,231 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 258,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

