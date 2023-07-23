4,371 Shares in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

CALM opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $65.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

