8,193 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

