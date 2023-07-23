8,474 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.