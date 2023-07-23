Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adient were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adient by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Adient Stock Down 0.1 %

Adient stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

