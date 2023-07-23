Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1,754.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 407,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 221.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $120.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

