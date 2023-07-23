agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in agilon health were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,327.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,240,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,196,923. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

agilon health stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.36 and a beta of 0.95. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

