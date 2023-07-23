Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Arizona State Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $120.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.21.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

