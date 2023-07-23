Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $113,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $408,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $188,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

