Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.5% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.43.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

