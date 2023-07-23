Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

