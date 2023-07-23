Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Argan by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Argan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $38.68 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

