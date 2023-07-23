Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,262 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,837. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

