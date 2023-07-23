Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 2,056 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Activity

Macy’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at $175,869.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

