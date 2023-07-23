Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 257 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Westlake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $129.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Westlake Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.