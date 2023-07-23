Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,189 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toast by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 160,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $4,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,326,168.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,891,232 shares of company stock valued at $63,060,860 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

TOST opened at $21.96 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

