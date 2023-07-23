Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 329 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $339,804.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $105.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Onto Innovation



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

