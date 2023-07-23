Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 452 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,020,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,595,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,575,000 after buying an additional 179,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 766.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 104,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at $25,261,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,427 shares of company stock worth $6,758,707 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $93.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

