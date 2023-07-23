Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 648 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $87,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,758 shares of company stock worth $21,107,963. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

