Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 844 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in ATI in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.25.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

