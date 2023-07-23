Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,138,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after buying an additional 820,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,475.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,177,630.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $62.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $244.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.85 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

