Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,916 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $40.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.