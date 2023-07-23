Arizona State Retirement System Buys 471 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 181,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,516,830. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $103.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

