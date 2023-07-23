Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

