Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP opened at $92.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $98.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

