Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

