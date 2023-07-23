Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fluor by 12.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fluor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.