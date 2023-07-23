Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.44.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.