Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

