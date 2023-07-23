Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ VC opened at $158.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,071,048.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,071,048.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.