Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $256.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

