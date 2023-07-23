Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

