Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Down 1.4 %

FLS stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.88.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

