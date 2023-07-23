Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

